Alaska's governor declared a disaster following a landslide that prompted an evacuation in the city of Ketchikan.

The landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday damaged homes and infrastructure in the city, which was being aided by the State Emergency Operation Center, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

“I have directed state agencies to make available all resources and staff for the response effort,” Dunleavy said.

There was no immediate report of injuries.

Multiple homes were impacted by the landslide and a mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents of Third Avenue and nearby streets, while a shelter was set up at Ketchikan High School, the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and City of Ketchikan said in a joint statement Sunday.

A potential secondary landslide area was identified to the south of the original slide location and crews were standing by, the statement said.

Various local and state agencies responded. A Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Response Specialist and federal Department of Transportation personnel are expected to travel to Ketchikan on Monday, Dunleavy said.

The Ketchikan police and fire departments did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

