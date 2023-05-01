ADVERTISEMENT

Al Jazeera says long-held correspondent released in Egypt

May 01, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - DUBAI

The satellite news network Al Jazeera says that a correspondent for one of its channels held in Egypt since 2019 has been released after nearly four years in pre-trial detention

AP

The satellite news network Al Jazeera said on April 1 that a correspondent for one of its channels held in Egypt since 2019 has been released after nearly four years in pre-trial detention.  

The Qatar-funded network in Doha said that Hisham Abdel Aziz had been released.  

It offered no other details. Authorities in Egypt did not immediately acknowledge his release either.  

He was freed on Aptil 30, said Khaled el-Balshy, head of Egypt’s Journalists’ Union. His wife posted an image of Abdel Aziz online, thanking God for him.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The network has said that Abdel Aziz was stopped at Cairo International Airport in June 2019 while he was traveling for a family trip. They say he was “subjected to enforced disappearance for around a month” before being found in custody.  

Al Jazeera long had been targeted by Cairo since the country’s 2013 military takeover that installed Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Sissi into the presidency. Egypt joined Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in boycotting the country in a political dispute that lasted from 2017 until 2021.  

However, the release comes as Qatar has been normalizing its diplomatic relations with those who launched the boycott. El-Sissi also attended the opening last year of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the invitation of its ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US