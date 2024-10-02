GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Airlines in the Gulf adjust routes after Iran's attack on Israel

Neighbouring countries have closed their airspace and airline crews are navigating alternative routes to avoid the escalating conflict

Published - October 02, 2024 01:14 pm IST - DUBAI

Reuters
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

Several airlines operating in the Gulf have adjusted their flight routes to ensure passenger safety following Iran's attack on Israel.

Neighbouring countries have closed their airspace and airline crews are navigating alternative routes to avoid the escalating conflict.

Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it is rerouting several flights on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East. Etihad said it is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates as the situation evolves.

Emirates Airlines

Emirates cancelled all flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran, and Jordan on Oct. 2 and 3. The airline is closely monitoring the situation in the region and is in contact with relevant authorities regarding any developments.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq and Iran due to airspace closures.

Flydubai

Flydubai cancelled flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran on Oct. 2 and 3 due to the temporary closure of airspace, according to a statement provided to Reuters.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airways said on Tuesday it had adjusted the flight routes for some of its services, resulting in changes to destination timings.

October 02, 2024 01:14 pm IST

