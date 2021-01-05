International

Aircraft carrier to stay in Gulf, says Pentagon

The U.S. reversed a decision to bring an aircraft carrier home from the Gulf on Sunday, with the Pentagon saying that due to “recent threats” by Iran the USS Nimitz would stay in position.

The Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but in a statement issued on December 31, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller ordered the vessel to “transit directly home to complete a nearly 10-month deployment.”

“Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment,” Mr. Miller said.

