International

Airbus experts probe plane crash in Pakistan

Pakistan shares initial findings with the visiting 11-member team

Pakistan announced on Tuesday that Airbus experts have opened a probe into last week’s plane crash that killed 97 people when an Airbus A320 went down in a crowded neighbourhood near the airport in the port city of Karachi.

Initial reports have said the Pakistan International Airlines jet crashed after an apparent engine failure.

Pakistani aviation authorities said on Tuesday they have shared their initial findings with the visiting 11-member team from the European plane maker.

The Airbus experts and engineers are also to visit the crash site. Only two people on board Flight PK-8303 survived the crash.

