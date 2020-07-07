‘Air strikes in Idlib amount to war crimes’

Geneva

07 July 2020 23:10 IST

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province that amount to war crimes, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by Islamist militants.

They said that “indiscriminate bombardment” by pro-government forces, ahead of a March ceasefire brokered with Turkey, claimed hundreds of lives and forced one million civilians to flee, which may amount to a crime against humanity.

“All sides likely committed war crimes,” Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the U.N. panel, said in a press briefing.

