‘Air strikes in Idlib amount to war crimes’

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province that amount to war crimes, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by Islamist militants.

They said that “indiscriminate bombardment” by pro-government forces, ahead of a March ceasefire brokered with Turkey, claimed hundreds of lives and forced one million civilians to flee, which may amount to a crime against humanity.

“All sides likely committed war crimes,” Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the U.N. panel, said in a press briefing.

Jul 7, 2020

