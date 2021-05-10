International

Air raid sirens, explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

Palestinians disperse as a stun grenade fired by Israeli security forces explodes amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as Israel marks Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded.

The sirens came on Monday, shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, said the rocket attack was a response to what he called Israeli “crimes and aggression” in Jerusalem. “This is a message the enemy has to understand well,” he said.

He threatened more attacks if Israel again invades the Al-Aqsa compound or carries out evictions of Palestinian families in a neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

The sounds of outgoing rocket fire were heard in Gaza shortly before the sirens went off. Later, a new barrage of rockets was heard.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story
