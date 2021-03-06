International

Air France flight to New Delhi made emergency landing in Bulgaria over disruptive passenger

Image used for representation purpose.   | Photo Credit: Twitter@airfrance

An Air France flight enroute from Paris to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria on Friday at about 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) because of a disruptive passenger, Bulgarian officials said on Saturday.

The passenger, an Indian citizen, began to act up soon after take-off, quarrelling with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and pummelling the cockpit's door, said Ivailo Angelov, an official at the National Investigation Agency.

His aggressive behaviour prompted the flight's commander to seek an emergency landing in Sofia. The man, whose name was not revealed, was taken off the aircraft and has been charged with endangering flight safety. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Air France flight resumed its journey to New Delhi.

"We are investigating both his actions and his motives. There is no reasonable explanation for his behaviour," Mr. Angelov said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 9:50:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/air-france-flight-to-new-delhi-made-emergency-landing-in-bulgaria-over-disruptive-passenger/article34007688.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY