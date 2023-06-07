ADVERTISEMENT

AI flight landing in Russia: closely monitoring situation, says U.S.

June 07, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Washington

The Air India flight AI-173 on Delhi-San Francisco route with 216 passengers and 16 crew on board was diverted to Magadan Airport following a technical glitch.

PTI

Representational file photo of an Air India flight. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The United States on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, said it is closely monitoring the situation after a San Francisco-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Russia.

Flight AI173 from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement last evening. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, landed safely.

"We are aware of a US-bound flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia and are continuing to monitor that situation closely. I'm not able to confirm how many US citizens were aboard the flight at this time," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at his daily news conference.

"It was a flight that was bound for the United States. So, it is, of course, likely that there are American citizens on board. There's public reporting from Air India that they are sending – what my understanding is – a replacement aircraft to the destination to have the passengers carry on for their route, but I would defer to the air carrier to speak to anything further on this," Patel said in response to a question.

