Ahead of vote, Vladimir Putin reviews military parade

Victory march: Personnel from the Indian armed forces at the parade in Moscow on Wednesday.

24 June 2020 22:34 IST

Constitutional ballot could allow him to serve two more terms as President

President Vladimir Putin reviewed a spectacular Red Square military parade on Wednesday, a patriotic display critics said was designed to lift his lower-than-usual ratings on the eve of a nationwide vote that could extend his rule until 2036.

Mr. Putin watched as intercontinental ballistic missile launchers trundled past, nuclear-capable bombers flew overhead, and columns of tanks and over 14,000 troops, including some from allies like China, marched past under hot sunshine.

World War anniversary

The parade, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Second World War victory over the Nazis, was postponed from May 9 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but critics said it was still irresponsible to go ahead with it.

Thousands of people thronged Moscow’s streets to watch tanks roll through the city on what was a public holiday.

Mr. Putin struck a conciliatory tone towards the West, despite complaining beforehand about what he called attempts by some European countries to rewrite history. He also made an indirect reference to his desire for the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to hold a summit to try to tackle the world’s problems. “We are open to dialogue and cooperation on the most current international questions,” he said.

In the event, around 10 world leaders attended, most of them from ex-Soviet countries. The president of Kyrgyzstan had to drop out at the last minute after two people who accompanied him to Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival.

The parade was held on the eve of a nationwide vote, from June 25 until July 1, on constitutional changes, including an amendment that would allow Mr. Putin two more six-year terms as President if re-elected. Current constitutional limits bar him from seeking re-election when his term ends in 2024.

Experts from state pollster VTsIOM have forecast that 67-71% of voters will endorse the changes. Kremlin critics say the vote is a sham they fear will be falsified.

Some analysts say the authorities, backed by state media, use the annual parade to boost patriotic feeling, something that could help lift Mr. Putin’s approval rating which is at 59%, according to independent pollster Levada.