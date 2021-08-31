After U.S. exit, Taliban celebrate victory

Celebratory gunfire erupts over Kabul; under 200 U.S. citizens remain in the country, says Blinken

The hardline Islamist Taliban celebrated their total return to power on Tuesday with gunfire and diplomacy, after the last U.S. troops flew out of Afghanistan to end two decades of war.

The U.S.’ longest military conflict drew to a close on Monday night when its forces abandoned Kabul airport, where it had overseen a frenzied airlift that saw more than 123,000 people flee.

Taliban fighters then swept into the airport and fired weapons into the sky across the city in jubilation — an astonishing return after U.S. forces invaded in 2001, weeks after the September 11 attacks, and toppled them for supporting al-Qaeda.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters hours later on the runway of the airport.

Mujahid said the Taliban’s victory was a “lesson for other invaders”.

Many Afghans are terrified of a repeat of the Taliban’s initial rule from 1996-2001, which was infamous for their treatment of girls and women, as well as a brutal justice system.

The Taliban have repeatedly promised a more tolerant brand of rule compared with their first stint in power, and Mujahid continued that theme. “We want to have good relations with the U.S. and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all,” he said.

Mujahid also insisted Taliban security forces would “be gentle and nice”.

Aid crisis

The Taliban face a daunting challenge of transforming from an insurgent group to a government, in war-ravaged nation dependent on foreign aid. The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe, with food stocks running low because of disruptions caused by conflict as well as a severe drought.

Some Afghans appealed to the Islamist movement to keep their promise of a softer rule.

Fawzia Koofi, a rights activist who has twice survived assassination attempts, called on the Taliban via Twitter to include all Afghans as they turn to governing the country.

“Taliban, hear us out: we must rebuild together!” she wrote. “This land belongs to all of us.”

Other activists struggled to find hope amid the gloom.

“If I let my thoughts linger on what we have lost, I will lose my mind,” Muska Dastageer, who lectured at the American University of Afghanistan, wrote on Twitter.

The withdrawal came just before the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden to end the war — one that claimed the lives of more than tens of thousands of Afghans and over 2,400 American service members.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a small number of U.S. citizens remained in the country — “under 200” but likely closer to just 100, and Britain said the number of U.K. nationals inside was in the “low hundreds.”

Many thousands of Afghans who had worked with the U.S.-backed government over the years and fear retribution also want to get out.