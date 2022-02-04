After top aides quit, Boris says change is good

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday invoked Disney’s The Lion King, insisting “change is good” as he rallied his dwindling inner circle in the fallout over lockdown-breaking parties held in his Downing Street office.

Chief policy advisor Munira Mirza unexpectedly quit on Thursday, delivering a serious blow to the embattled leader and sparking three more resignations in his top team.

A fifth aide — Elena Narozanski, who worked under Ms. Mirza — quit on Friday, although the government said that Mr. Johnson was delivering on a promised clearout following the “partygate” revelations.

But the manner of the departures, particularly that of long-serving loyalist Ms. Mirza, has increased the sense that Downing Street is rudderless as Johnson fends off calls for his resignation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid joined Finance Minister Rishi Sunak in disowning an incendiary remark by Mr. Johnson against Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer that sparked Ms. Mirza’s resignation.

Mr. Johnson this week linked Mr. Starmer to the failure by British authorities to charge late television host Jimmy Savile over hundreds of child sex offences.