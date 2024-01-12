After securing a fifth term, questions arise about Sheikh Hasina’s political heir

January 12, 2024 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - Dhaka

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took her fifth oath of office on Thursday, solidifying her dominance of national politics and underscoring her lack of a clear successor.

The autocratic premier’s power is at its zenith in the world’s eighth-most populous nation, with the opposition neutralised by mass arrests and the ruling Awami League bent to her will.

With such commanding control, analysts said Ms. Hasina — who will be 81 if she serves a full term — will be able to anoint her replacement.

Taboo topic

But the question of who will eventually step into her shoes is a highly taboo one in the corridors of power.

Observers believe her eventual replacement will be one of three close family members.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy is Ms. Hasina’s eldest son and has served as an important aide to her government despite living outside the country. The 52-year-old spearheaded an expansion of Internet services in Bangladesh and until November served as a digital adviser to his mother.

But according to a senior Awami League lawmaker close to Ms. Hasina, Mr. Joy does not want to pursue a political career and prefers to stay in the U.S. with his American family.

Ms. Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader, was assassinated in 1975 during a military coup by disgruntled army officers who also murdered her mother, three brothers and other family members. The future premier and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, now 68, were both abroad at the time and have shared a close bond ever since escaping the attack.

Ms. Rehana has regularly accompanied Ms. Hasina on the campaign trail and to meetings abroad with foreign leaders, and the pair were seen celebrating together after Sunday’s vote.

Her “experience and influence within the power corridors of Dhaka” make her a credible successor, Avinash Paliwal of the School of Oriental and African Studies in London said.

Unknown figure

Saima Wazed, 51, is the second of Hasina’s two children and was relatively unknown until last year.

In November, she was nominated to be the Southeast Asia regional head of the World Health Organization, despite criticism over her lack of public health experience.

Ms. Wazed has also been a regular member of her mother’s retinue in high-profile diplomatic tours but lacks experience in local politics.

Pierre Prakash of the International Crisis Group said none of the three was ultimately compelling candidates to succeed Ms. Hasina, and their elevation could cause the political machine she has spent a lifetime maintaining to fracture. “Analysts doubt any of them would have the power base or experience to maintain party unity in the way that Ms. Hasina has done so effectively,” he added.