ADVERTISEMENT

After school strike, U.N. rapporteur accuses Israel of ‘genocide’

Published - August 10, 2024 04:49 pm IST - Jerusalem

“Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighbourhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one safe zone at the time,” U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said

AFP

Palestinians look at the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An independent, U.N.-appointed rights expert accused Israel of committing "genocide" in its Gaza war after an Israeli strike targeting a school on Saturday (August 10, 2024) killed 93 people, according to local rescuers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighbourhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one safe zone at the time," Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said on social media platform X.

U.S. stresses need for Gaza ceasefire, tells Israel that escalations serve no one

Israel was carrying out such strikes against Palestinians using "US and European weapons", Ms. Albanese said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them," she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader in show of defiance

In a report issued in March, Ms. Albanese said there were "reasonable grounds" to determine that Israel had committed several acts of "genocide" in its war in Gaza.

Israel, which has long been highly critical of Ms. Albanese and her mandate, denounced her report as an "obscene inversion of reality".

Gazans flee destroyed Khan Yunis as new Israel operation begins

She has said that "of course" she also condemned Hamas for its attack on Israel which triggered 10 months of war in the Gaza Strip.

Special rapporteurs are appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the U.N.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US