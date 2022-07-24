After missile strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, as Russia’s attack continues, on July 23. | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 24, 2022 20:50 IST

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the strikes on Odesa as blatant ‘barbarism’ that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement deal to ease global food crisis

Ukraine pressed ahead on July 24 with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the strikes on Odesa as blatant "barbarism" that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement Friday's deal, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a government minister said preparations to resume grain shipments were ongoing. Public broadcaster Suspilne quoted the Ukrainian military as saying the missiles had not significantly damaged the port.

Russia said on July 24 its forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in Odesa with missiles.

The deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv was hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough that would help curb soaring global food prices, but as the war entered its sixth month on July 24 there was no sign of a let-up in the fighting.

While the main theatre of combat has been the eastern region of Donbas, Mr. Zelenskiy said in video posted late on July 23 that Ukrainian forces were moving "step by step" into the occupied eastern Black Sea region of Kherson.

Ukraine's military on July 24 reported Russian shelling in numerous locations in the north, south and east, and again referred to Russian operations paving the way for an assault on Bakhmut in the Donbas.

The country's air force command said that it had shot down three Kalibr cruise missiles launched on July 24 morning by the Russian forces from the Black Sea and aimed at the western Khmelnytskiy region.

The strikes on Odesa drew condemnation from the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy. On July 22, United Nations officials had said they hoped the agreement would be operational in a few weeks.

Video released by the Ukrainian military showed firefighters battling a blaze on an unidentified boat moored alongside a tug boat. Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the video or the date it was filmed.

Turkey's defence minister said on July 23 Russian officials told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with the strikes.

On July 24, though, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in of Odesa with high-precision missiles. Russia's defence ministry has not commented.

According to the Ukrainian military, two Russian Kalibr missiles hit the area of a pumping station at the port and two others were shot down by air defence forces.

Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat said the missiles were fired from warships in the Black Sea near Crimea.

Suspilne quoted Ukraine's southern military command as saying the port's grain storage area was not hit.

"Unfortunately there are wounded. The port's infrastructure was damaged," said Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko.

But Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook that "we continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports".

The deal would restore grain shipments from the three reopened ports to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month, U.N. officials said.

Safe Passage

The strikes appeared to violate the deal, which would allow safe passage in and out of Ukrainian ports.

Mr. Zelenskiy vowed to do everything possible to acquire air defence systems able to shoot down missiles like those that hit Odesa.

A blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet since Moscow's February 24 invasion has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain and stranded many ships.

This has worsened global supply chain bottlenecks. Along with Western sanctions on Russia, it has stoked food and energy price inflation. Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, and a global food crisis has pushed some 47 million people into "acute hunger," according to the World Food Programme.

Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing its food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its ports.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the attack on Odesa "casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia’s commitment to the deal."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strikes and said full implementation of the deal was imperative.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement: "The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack. The fact that such an incident took place right after the agreement we made yesterday really worried us."

Ukraine has mined waters near its ports as part of its war defences, but under the deal pilots will guide ships along safe channels.

A Joint Coordination Center staffed by members of the four parties to the agreement are to monitor ships passing the Black Sea to Turkey's Bosporus Strait and off to world markets. All sides agreed on July 22 there would be no attacks on these entities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the war a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and the West call this a baseless pretext for an aggressive land grab.