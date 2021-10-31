After deal with Pak. Govt., TLP ends protest march

Karachi

31 October 2021 22:54 IST

This comes after two weeks of clashes

A hardline Pakistani Islamist group called off a protest march to Islamabad on Sunday after reaching a deal with the government, ending two weeks of clashes that left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides.

The Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) began the march calling for the release of jailed leader Saad Rizvi and the expulsion of France’s Ambassador over publication caricatures depicting the Prophet Mohammad in a French satirical magazine.

“An agreement for peace and betterment has been reached,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who represented the government in negotiations with the TLP, told a news conference.

Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, the main TLP negotiator, said details would emerge at a later stage, “but you will see the practical manifestations shortly”.

The National Security Committee had vowed on Friday to crack down hard on TLP if violent protests continued.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Rizvi could not be released without due judicial process being followed, and that the protesters should return home.