Afghanistan’s last Jew leaves country

He is now in a ‘neighbouring country’

The last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has left the country.

Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war.

But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw. Moti Kahana, an Israeli-American who organised the evacuation, said he has been taken to a “neighbouring country.”

Mr. Kahana said Mr. Simentov, who had lived under Taliban rule before, was not worried about them. But Mr. Kahana warned him that he was at risk of being kidnapped or killed by the far more radical Islamic State group. He said Mr. Simentov’s neighbours also pressed him to leave, so that their children could join him on the bus out. They joined an exodus of tens of thousands of Afghans who have fled since the Taliban swept across the country.

Mr. Kahana said his group is reaching out to U.S. and Israeli authorities to find a permanent home for Mr. Simentov, whose estranged wife and children live in Israel.