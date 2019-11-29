International

Afghanistan’s election recount draws protests in capital

Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah speaking to his supporters in Kabul in this file photo.

Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah speaking to his supporters in Kabul in this file photo.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Mr. Ghani and Mr. Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under U.S. pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014.

A leading presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah, has organised protests over a recount in Afghanistan’s elections that have been mired in accusations of fraud.

Thousands of Abdullah’s supporters rallied on Friday in the capital, Kabul, against what they say is the presence of faked ballots amid a controversial recount that seems set to favor the incumbent, President Ashraf Ghani.

Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

If no candidate obtains over 50% in the results, a second round of voting will be held.

Mr. Ghani and Mr. Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under U.S. pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
election
Afghanistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 1:52:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/afghanistans-election-recount-draws-protests-in-capital/article30114299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY