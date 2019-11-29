Afghanistan’s election recount draws protests in capital

A leading presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah, has organised protests over a recount in Afghanistan’s elections that have been mired in accusations of fraud.
Thousands of Abdullah’s supporters rallied on Friday in the capital, Kabul, against what they say is the presence of faked ballots amid a controversial recount that seems set to favor the incumbent, President Ashraf Ghani.
Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.
If no candidate obtains over 50% in the results, a second round of voting will be held.
Mr. Ghani and Mr. Abdullah head a fragile national unity government that was put together under U.S. pressure after both leaders claimed victory in Afghanistan’s last elections in 2014.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.