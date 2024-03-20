ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan schools restart, with girls barred for third year running

March 20, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Kabul

Taliban authorities barred girls from secondary school in March 2022, after surging back to power in mid-2021 and ousting the Western-backed government.

Afghan school boys attend their first class following the start of the new academic year, at a school in Charikar city of Parwan province. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Schools in Afghanistan opened for the new academic year on March 20,” the Education Ministry said, with girls banned from joining secondary-level classes for the third year in a row.

Taliban authorities barred girls from secondary school in March 2022, after surging back to power in mid-2021 and ousting the Western-backed government. The Education Ministry announced the new school year on Tuesday, a day before the start of the Afghan calendar's new year.

"The new school year... will start in all provinces with the ringing of the school bell at a ceremony" in Kabul, the announcement said. Women journalists were expressly forbidden from covering the ceremony in an invite issued to media outlets.

The Taliban government has imposed an austere interpretation of Islam, with women bearing the brunt of curbs the United Nations has labelled "gender apartheid". Government universities also recently started the new academic year, but women have been blocked from attending since December 2022.

