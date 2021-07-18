Afghanistan recalls envoy to Pakistan over ‘threats’

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan. Twitter/@NajibAlikhil

Kabul

18 July 2021 22:28 IST

Afghanistan on Sunday said it was recalling its Ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over “security threats” after the top envoy’s daughter was briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital this week.

“Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and senior diplomats back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Advertising

Advertising