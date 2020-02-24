Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient: Health Minister

KABUL:

24 February 2020 13:21 IST

Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.

Afghanistan's minister of public health said on Monday the country had identified its first case of coronavirus.

He announced a state of emergency in the province, which borders Iran where dozens of cases of the disease have been confirmed and eight people have died.

