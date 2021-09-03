Afghanistan crisis updates | UN Humanitarian Air Service resumes its operations in Afghanistan

03 September 2021 07:33 IST

For the first time since October 2001, there are no American troops in Afghanistan. The United Nations' Humanitarian Air Service is resuming air operations in Afghanistan to enable 160 aid organisations to continue activities in the country's provinces. The Taliban's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada was named as Afghanistan's supreme authority. The group is all set to announce the formation of the new government in Kabul in the next three days. The question still remains if many countries across the world will recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, and change the foreign policy accordingly.

Here are the latest developments:

International

UN says air service operating in Afghanistan

The United Nations says its Humanitarian Air Service is resuming air operations in Afghanistan to enable 160 aid organisations to continue activities in the country's provinces.

The United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on September 2 that the air passenger service, operated by the Rome-based UN World Food Program, is linking the Pakistani capital of Islamabad with Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the southeast.

He said the food programme reports that three flights already have taken place to Mazar-i-Sharif since August 29 and that efforts are being made to step up those operations as soon as possible. - PTI

USA

World united in what they expect Taliban to do for recognition in Afghanistan: White House

The world is united in what they expect the Taliban to do to get recognition in Afghanistan from the international community, the White House said noting that it is for China to decide where it would like to stand on the situation.

“The world is united in what they expect the Taliban to do, which is allow people who want to depart the country to depart. And China has to decide where they are in that effort,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on September 2. - PTI

Pakistan

Pakistan urges international community to adopt a three-pronged approach to help Afghanistan

Pakistan is urging the international community to adopt a three-pronged approach to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover: quickly deliver aid to 14 million people facing a hunger crisis, promote an inclusive government, and work with the Taliban to attack all terrorist groups in the country. Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, laid out his government’s vision for a future international role in Afghanistan in an Associated Press interview on September 2, saying Pakistan has been in contact with regional countries and the broader global community on working together on the three priorities.

He stressed that humanitarian help must be the top priority and called it “very unhelpful” for Afghanistan’s assets to have been frozen, by the United States and others, because this leaves the Taliban with no access to dollars or foreign exchange to buy food or import oil. “There will be inflation. The prices in Afghanistan will rise further. The poverty level will rise,” Mr. Akram warned. “You will then have a refugee crisis which is exactly what the West is afraid of.” - AP