Afghanistan crisis updates | Taliban decrees end to ‘unapproved’ protests

After forming the government in Afghanistan, Taliban is seeking to end protests in Afghanistan after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters.

The interior ministry of the new Taliban government has issued an order to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval of slogans and banners.

In the words of the Ministry's statement: “It is announced to all citizens not to attempt at the present time to hold any demonstrations under any name whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, White House has announced that the United States is ‘in no rush to rcognise the Taliban government’.

"No one in this administration, not the President nor anyone on the national security team, would suggest that the Taliban are respected and valued members of the global community. They have not earned that in any way, and we have never assessed that. This is a caretaker cabinet that does include four former imprisoned Taliban fighters," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily press conference.

India, in the meantime, has conveyed its concerns to the top security and intelligence officials of the U.S., the U.K. and Russia over the possible implications of Pakistan's links with the Taliban and various terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan for regional security and stability.

Here are the latest developments:

10.45 am

About 60,000 in Afghan evacuation brought to U.S.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says about 60,000 people have arrived in the country since August 17 from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation formally known as Operation Allies Welcome.

DHS said in the latest updated released on Wednesday that 17% of those arrivals are U.S. citizens and permanent residents who were in Afghanistan when the government there fell to the Taliban.

The remaining 83% are a mix of people.

10.30 am

Taliban to allow 200 Americans, other civilians to leave Afghanistan -U.S. official

Taliban authorities have agreed to let 200 American civilians and Afghan nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the U.S. evacuation operation to depart on charter flights from Kabul airport, a U.S. official said.

The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by U.S.Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The departures were expected on Thursday. The official couldnot say whether these Americans and third country nationals were among people stranded for days in Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters have not been allowed to depart.

- Reuters

10.15 am

Australian Sports Minister urges ICC to take a stand against Taliban banning women's cricket

Reacting to recent media reports that the Taliban is banning women's sports, Australia's Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said the Taliban's position was "deeply concerning".

"Excluding women from sport at any level is unacceptable," he said in a statement carried by SBS.

Mr. Colbeck urged “international sport authorities, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), to take a stand against this appalling ruling."

The ICC, cricket's global governing body, said it was also concerned about reports of the ban.

"This and the impact it will have on the continued development of the game will be discussed by the ICC Board at its next meeting," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.

- Reuters

10 am

Report: Taliban has banned women's sports in Afghanistan

Australia's SBS TV has quoted a Taliban spokesperson as saying that women's sports — and women's cricket specifically — will be banned by his group in Afghanistan.

"In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this," the network quoted Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, as saying.

"It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed." Wasiq last month told SBS that the Taliban would allow men's cricket to continue and that it has given approval for the men's national team to travel to Australia for a test match in November.

- PTI

9.30 am

Take approval on slogans, banners: Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

9 am

Former Afghan President tweets defence for fleeing

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has taken to Twitter to say his flight from Kabul on August 15 was done to save Afghanistan's capital from bloodshed. He says his security personnel advised the secret departure, which opened the gates of the city to a Taliban takeover.

Mr. Ghani also denies widespread allegations of corruption and claims he left the country with millions of dollars. He says there should be an independent investigation.

Mr. Ghani's sudden departure has been widely criticised both in Afghanistan and abroad. Washington blamed Mr. Ghani's flight and the government's collapse for a Taliban takeover ahead of a negotiated deal.

- AP

8.45 am

Blinken to Taliban: Any legitimacy ''will have to be earned''

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that any legitimacy or international support for the Taliban “will have to be earned” after Afghanistan's new rulers announced an interim government that drew a deeply skeptical Western response.

Mr. Blinken said that the new Afghan government “certainly does not meet the test of inclusivity and it includes people who have very challenging track records.” The administration is stacked with veterans of the Taliban's hard-line rule from the 1990s and the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition.

-AP

8.30 am

Australia will cancel Afghanistan test if Taliban bans women's cricket

Australia's cricket board said on Thursday that it will scrap a planned test match against the Afghanistan men's team if the Asian country's Taliban rulers do not allow women to play the sport.

Australian broadcaster SBS quoted a Taliban representative as saying he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket because it was "not necessary" and it would be against Islam if women players faced a situation where their face and body might be "uncovered".

Cricket Australia (CA) said driving the growth of women’s cricket was "incredibly important" to the board. "If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed test match due to be played in Hobart."

Australia will cancel Afghanistan test if Taliban bans women's cricket

8 am

The United States is not in a rush to recognize the new interim government in Afghanistan, the White House said on Wednesday, asserting that it is talks with the Taliban to get American citizens out of the strife-torn country.

7.30 am

Biden picks Wolosky to help coordinate resettlement of Afghan refugees

U.S. President Joe Biden has picked veteran diplomat Lee Wolosky to help coordinate the resettlement of refugees from the war in Afghanistan, an administration official said on Wednesday.

Mr. Wolosky will serve in the White House Counsel's Office and will work with officials with the National Security Council and other top administration aides to provide legal expertise on resettlement issues, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The United States has evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans from their home country during Biden's withdrawal from that country after 20 years of war, a hasty pullout that has drawn sharp criticism.