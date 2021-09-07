Afghanistan crisis updates | Taliban claims control over Panjshir, Resistance says ‘still fighting’

Hours after the Taliban claimed “complete control” over Panjshir valley, the last hold out against their rule, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) rejected claims and said "the NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight."

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference on Monday. However, Ahmad Massoud, son of a hero of the resistance to the Soviets and the Taliban, remained defiant and said that the NRFA is still fighting strategically and that the valley is still not captured by Taliban.

Earlier on Monday, Taliban announced that Mullah Baradar, the militant group co-founder would head the government. Hours after this announcement, The Taliban, however, postponed the formation of the government by a week.

Here are the latest developments:

8.30 am

Afghanistan T20 tournament postponed, says official

Afghanistan’s professional T20 cricket tournament, which was due to start on Friday, has been postponed, an official from the country's cricket board (ACB) told Reuters.

The Shpageeza Cricket League was due to feature eight franchises – up from 2020’s six – including holders The Kabul Eagles.

Top Afghani players, including world number three T20 bowler, leg-spinner Rashid Khan, were set to play in the 15-day league, which was expected to be contested across the country.

- Reuters

8.15 am

Qatar's Emir discusses Afghanistan with U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense

Qatar's ruling Emir and the visiting U.S. Secretaries of State and Defense discussed developments in Afghanistan and efforts to enhance security there, the emir's court said on Monday.

The Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, received U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after their arrival in Doha earlier in the day.

The visit came with Washington seeking support for the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans left behind in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and build a consensus among allies on how to respond to the new Islamist rulers.

- Reuters

8 am

International community should enhance engagements with Afghanistan: Pak Foreign Minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the international community to enhance engagements with Afghanistan with positive messaging and through constructive actions.

He was talking to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who was in Islamabad on a two-day visit to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations with Pakistan, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

“It was vital to support the Afghan people at this critical juncture,” he said and emphasised the importance of stabilising the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace and preventing any mass exodus of Afghans as refugees.

-PTI

7.45 am

Khalsa Aid India provides help to Afghan students

Khalsa Aid India, an NGO for providing aid to needy people, Monday said it is providing ration kits and other items to Afghan students studying in Punjab "We have been receiving emergency calls, mails, request calls from students from Afghanistan seeking immediate relief in their food and other needs. Our teams across Punjab respond to these calls immediately and we will continue assisting these students till it is required as they deserve a dignified stay in our country," Japneet Singh, trustee of the Khalsa Aid India, said in a statement.

Around 200 students who are studying in different colleges and universities in Punjab have been assisted so far, it said.

- PTI

7.30 am

U.S. helped family escape Afghanistan overland

The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighbouring country.

A US official says Monday that the citizen and the citizen's children “successfully departed Afghanistan using an overland route” and were met by U.S. Embassy staff at the border.

- PTI

7 am

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, opposition says resistance will continue

The Taliban claimed victory on Monday in the last part of Afghanistan still holding out against their rule, declaring that the capture of the Panjshir valley completed their takeover of the country, and they would unveil a new government soon.

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference.

However, Ahmad Massoud, son of a hero of the resistance to the Soviets and the Taliban, remained defiant. He said his force, drawn from the remnants of the regular Afghan army as well as local militia fighters, was still fighting.

"We are in Panjshir and our Resistance will continue," he said on Twitter. He also said he was safe, but gave no details on his whereabouts.

- Reuters