Afghanistan crisis live updates | Afghanistan on brink of “universal poverty”, says U.N.

Meanwhile, an estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul.

Claiming that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has put 20 years of steady economic gains at risk, the United Nations development agency says that Afghanistan is teetering on the brink of “universal poverty” which could become a reality in the middle of next year unless urgent efforts are made to bolster local communities and their economies.

Meanwhile, U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons has warned that the Taliban have already “visibly welcomed and sheltered” al-Qaida members.

On Thursday, in a first such large-scale departure since U.S. forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago, an estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday with the cooperation of the Taliban.

Although the White House praised the Taliban for their “businesslike” and “professional” cooperation in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights, the U.S., however, said that the interim Taliban government does not reflect what the international community and the United States hoped to see.

"We have spoken about our reaction to the initial caretaker government. You have heard us say that the lack of inclusivity, the track records, the backgrounds of some of the individuals involved, are a cause for concern. It certainly does not reflect what the international community and what, as a part of that, the United States hoped to see," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Here are the latest developments:

9 am

Afghanistan on brink of “universal poverty”, says U.N.

The United Nations development agency says Afghanistan is teetering on the brink of “universal poverty” which could become a reality in the middle of next year unless urgent efforts are made to bolster local communities and their economies.

It said the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has put 20 years of steady economic gains at risk.

The U.N. Development Program outlined four scenarios for Afghanistan following the Taliban’s Aug. 15 assumption of power that predict the country’s GDP will decline between 3.6% and 13.2% in the next fiscal year starting in June 2022, depending on the intensity of the crisis and how much the world engages with the Taliban. That is in sharp contrast to the expected 4% growth in GDP before the fall of the government.

- AP

8.30 am

Flight takes about 200, including Americans, out of Kabul

An estimated 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday with the cooperation of the Taliban — the first such large-scale departure since U.S. forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago.

The Qatar Airways flight to Doha marked a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the U.S. and Afghanistan’s new rulers. A dayslong standoff over charter planes at another airport has left hundreds of mostly Afghan people stranded, waiting for Taliban permission to leave.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to talk to the media, said the Taliban's foreign minister and deputy prime minister helped facilitate the flight. Americans, U.S. green card holders and other nationalities, including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians, were aboard, the official said.

- AP

8 am

U.N. envoy says Taliban have already 'visibly welcomed and sheltered' al-Qaeda

United Nations special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons warned that the Taliban have already “visibly welcomed and sheltered” al-Qaeda members, and Islamic State extremists remain active “and could gain strength.” She told the UN Security Council it will have to decide how to engage with many of the 33 members of the Taliban government who are on the UN sanctions blacklist, including the prime minister, the two deputy prime ministers and the foreign minister.

The U.N. special envoy also urged the world to unite to prevent the collapse of the Afghan economy, to address fears that the Taliban's Islamic state may spread to its neighbours, and to fight terrorism.

But Mr. Lyons said the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan must be addressed now, while warning there is another “looming crisis” caused by the freezing of billions of dollars in Afghan assets.

- PTI

7.30 am

Interim Taliban govt does not reflect what international community hoped to sees, says U.S.

The interim Taliban government does not reflect what the international community and the United States hoped to see, the Biden Administration said on Thursday.

"We have spoken about our reaction to the initial caretaker government. You have heard us say that the lack of inclusivity, the track records, the backgrounds of some of the individuals involved, are a cause for concern. It certainly does not reflect what the international community and what, as a part of that, the United States hoped to see," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his press conference.

"Now, we note this is an initial caretaker government. We note that some of these positions remain unfulfilled. So what will be important to us is not only the composition of any future government of Afghanistan...again, we will look to see to it that it is inclusive, to see to it that it is representative of the people that the Taliban purport to represent," he said.

- PTI

7 am

U.N. says Afghan staff increasingly harassed, intimidated since Taliban takeover

Afghan staff of the United Nations are being increasingly subjected to harassment and intimidation since the Taliban came to power last month, the U.N. special envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on Thursday.

Mr. Lyons told the Security Council that U.N. premises had largely been respected, although there were some exceptions.

"We are ... increasingly worried by the growing number of incidents of harassment and intimidation against our national staff. We will continue to do everything possible to support our staff and keep them from harm's way," Mr. Lyons said.

"The U.N. cannot conduct its work - work that is so essential to the Afghan people - if its personnel are subjected to intimidation, fear for their lives, and cannot move freely," Mr. Lyons said on Thursday.

- Reuters