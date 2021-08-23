Afghanistan crisis live updates: Afghan students in Karnataka want Indian visas for their parents

23 August 2021 11:42 IST

The latest developments around Afghanistan and its people after the Taliban regained control over the country after two decades.

India on Sunday airlifted 392 persons from Kabul in an operation that covered Indian citizens as well as Afghan nationals, including Sikhs and Hindus.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had called a G7 leaders’ meeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan and urged the international community to find ways to prevent it from escalating.

Taliban militants seized control of Kabul last weekend in an upheaval that sent civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety. Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.

Here are the latest developments:

Uttar Pradesh

Afghan students at AMU seek Indian govt.’s support; express concern over evolving situation

The Afghan students studying at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have expressed concern over the fragile socio-political situation back home and appealed to the Indian government and university administration for support.

University sources said 23 Afghan students were enrolled in different courses out of which 15 were at present in the country. “The Vice-Chancellor has assured all possible help and cooperation,” said Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, adviser, foreign students. “A delegation of students met the proctor and expressed concern over the political instability in the country and its impact on banking and telecommunication services. They urged the government and university administration to help the students who had gone back home during the COVID-19 lockdown in getting the visa for India so that they could continue their studies,” said Dr. Zaidi, adding that some of the students were married and were concerned about the safety of their families.

Karnataka

Many Afghan students in Karnataka want Indian visas for their parents

About 40 Afghan students in the State have approached the State government seeking its help in securing Indian visas for their family members so that they can migrate here.

“Everyone is worried. About 40 Afghan students studying across Karnataka have approached the State government seeking help to secure visas for their families. Since all these come under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs and the visa process has been made online, we have asked them to seek online visas,” Additional Director-General of Police (CID) Umesh Kumar, the State’s nodal officer on the Afghan issue, told The Hindu.

According to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), 339 Afghan students are currently in Karnataka. The bulk of them are in Bengaluru (202), followed by Mysuru and Mangaluru with 64 and 35 students, respectively. Ramanagaram has 25 students, Hubballi-Dharwad 10, and Raichur and Davangere have two and one, respectively.

USA

US asks airlines to help in ongoing Afghan evacuation

The United States on Sunday enlisted several major airlines in its frantic evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and other foreigners from Kabul following its fall to Taliban extremists.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin activated the rarely-used Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to aid the onward movement of people arriving at U.S. bases in the Middle East, the Pentagon said.

Eighteen civilian craft, from American Airlines, Atlas, Delta, Omni, Hawaiian and United, will aid dozens of military cargo transports involved in the evacuation, the statement said.

