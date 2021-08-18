Afghanistan crisis live updates |U.S. lawmakers set hearing to probe events in Afghanistan

18 August 2021 10:40 IST

The latest updates on the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban militants seized the capital.

The U.S. has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Kabul after the Taliban insurgents seized the power in Afghanistan.

U.S. President Joe Biden and British prime minister Boris Johnson had a conversation with each other on the situation of Afghanistan and agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach, the White House said.

Here are the latest developments:

U.S. lawmakers set hearing to probe events in Afghanistan

Members of the U.S. Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said on August 17, they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, and they vowed to investigate what went wrong.

"The events of recent days have been the culmination of a series of mistakes made by Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 20 years," Senator Bob Menendez,Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,said in a statement.

Ex-U.S. President Bush says U.S. must quickly aid Afghan refugees

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, who launched a "war on terror" in Afghanistan and elsewhere following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, urged the U.S. government to expedite help for Afghan refugees following the Taliban's swift takeover in recent days.

"The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises. And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay," Bush and former first lady Laura Bush said in a statement late on August 16.

U.S. probing deaths at plane takeoff in Kabul

The United States Air Force has said that its Office of Special Investigations is reviewing an incident at the Kabul airport on Monday, August 16, 2021, in which multiple people were killed when hundreds of Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country swarmed a C-17 cargo plane as it was attempting to take off.

The Air Force did not say how many people died. It said human remains were found in the plane's wheel well after it landed at al-Udeid Air Base in the Gulf state of Qatar.

US military evacuated more than 3,200 people so far from Kabul: White House

The U.S. has so far evacuated more than 3,200 people from Kabul, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, the White House said, after the Taliban insurgents seized power in Afghanistan.

“Today, U.S. military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights, 12 with C-17 sorties and one with a C-130. Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate,” a White House official said on Tuesday.

Taliban promise women's rights, security under Islamic rule

The Taliban vowed on August 17, to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a publicity blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's longtime spokesman, promised the Taliban would honor women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law, without elaborating. The Taliban have encouraged women to return to work and have allowed girls to return to school, handing out Islamic headscarves at the door. A female news anchor interviewed a Taliban official on August 16 in a TV studio.

Joe Biden, Boris Johnson agree to hold G7 meeting on Afghan crisis

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 17, 2021, on the situation in Afghanistan and they agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach, the White House said.

The two leaders "discussed the need for continued close oordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House said in a statement.

Taliban agree to allow civilian ‘’safe passage’’, says White House

The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians hoping to join a US-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on August 17, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and possibly other civilians has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.

Mr. Sullivan acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance, “being turned away or pushed back or even beaten”, as they tried to reach the Kabul international airport.

Pentagon officials said that after interruptions on Monday, the airlift was back on track and being accelerated despite weather problems, amid regular communication with Taliban leaders. Additional US troops arrived and more were on the way, with a total of more than 6,000 expected to be involved in securing the airport in coming days.

