Afghanistan crisis live updates | India announces new category of visa for Afghans

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 announced a new category of visa to fast-tack the applications of Afghans who want to come to India in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

According to the PTI the announcement came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

"The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Here are the latest developments:

EAM Jaishankar to discuss Afghan situation at UNSC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in New York to chair two high-level signature events this week under India’s current Security Council Presidency, has said that he expects to discuss the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations.

Jaishankar arrived on Monday, August 16, 2021, as the Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over the 10 days that the powerful UN body met under India’s Presidency for the month of August to discuss the rapidly deteriorating and unraveling situation in the war-torn country.

“Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted. — PTI

140 Indians fly home

In all, 140 Indians, including the last of the Indian embassy staff, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and four mediapersons took off from the Kabul airport on board a special military flight on August 17 morning. The flight, a C-17 Globemaster, was one of the two military aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force for the purpose of bringing home all Indian personnel from the embassy.

Blinken talks to EAM Jaishankar

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Sunday, Augut 15, 2021, seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east.

Broader representation must, says India

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held its second meeting on Afghanistan in 10 days, as the country witnessed chaotic scenes over the weekend, with the Taliban taking over Kabul.

India’s Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti said the situation was of great concern to India. “As a neighbour of Afghanistan and a friend to its people, the situation is of great concern to us in India. Everyone is concerned about the increasing violations of the fundamental rights of Afghan citizens,” he said.

Haunted by history, Afghan nationals in India fear for kin

As visuals of fleeing residents dominate television screens, with the Taliban having effectively wrested control from the Western-backed government of Ashraf Ghani, thousands of Afghans in India including students across the country watch in fear for the future of women, children and young men.

For the 150 Afghan students studying in Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad, following social media sites and watching TV news channels, the situation as it unfolds fills them with trepidation and concern. They don’t want to go back home and yet worry for the safety of those left behind.

“Don't come back home now!” is the plea from Afghans to their sons and daughters in Hyderabad — a sentiment echoed by Afghan students in Hyderabad.

Rashid Khan worried about his family, says Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has revealed that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is worried about the situation back home and is not able to get his family out of the country because flight operations have been affected to the ongoing turmoil in the country. Rashid is currently in the UK playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening at home. We had a long chat here on the boundary talking about it and he’s worried: he can’t get his family out of Afghanistan and there’s a lot of things happening for him,” said Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)