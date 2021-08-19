Afghanistan crisis live updates | UN relocates about 100 personnel from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan in view of security and other constraints in Kabul

Afghanistan may be governed by a council now that the Taliban have taken over, while Islamist group’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada would likely remain in overall charge, a senior member of the group said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday defended his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. He also denied claims by his country's ambassador to Tajikistan that he had stolen millions of dollars from state funds.

INDIA

Human rights think-tank appeals to NHRC for protection of Afghans landing in India

A Delhi-based human rights think-tank has appealed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure protection of Afghan nationals who have fled the war-torn nation to India in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and grant them refugee status.

The Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) on Wednesday submitted its appeal to the NHRC

IRAN

Iran talks about Afghanistan with China, Russia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

The Iranian president's website, president.ir, reported on Wednesday that he talked on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping and told him Iran was ready to cooperate with China in establishing security, stability and peace in Afghanistan, as well as on issues regarding the development, progress and prosperity for Afghans.

INTERNATIONAL

31 Afghan refugees held in Peshawar for raising anti-Pak slogans, ransacking public property

Thirty-one Afghan refugees were arrested for allegedly raising anti-Pakistan slogans and ransacking public property in Peshawar late Wednesday night, police said.

According to an FIR registered in the Town police station, some Afghan refugees blocked the main university road at Bab-e-Peshawar in Hayatabad while protesting against Talibanisation in Afghanistan.

They raised anti-Pakistan slogans and ransacked public property.

INTERNATIONAL

Food agency warns of hunger in Afghan conflict

The head of the UN food agency in Afghanistan has said that a humanitarian crisis is unfolding with 14 million people facing severe hunger following the Taliban takeover of the country.

Mary Ellen McGroarty, the World Food Program's country director, said in a video briefing to UN correspondents from Kabul on Wednesday that the conflict in Afghanistan, the nation's second severe drought in three years, and the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed an already dire situation into a “catastrophe".

UNITED STATES

Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan

Democratic-led congressional committees are vowing to press President Joe Biden's administration on what went wrong as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan and the United States left scores of Americans and thousands who helped them over the years in grave danger.

“The Committee will seek a full accounting for these shortcomings as well as assess why the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces collapsed so quickly,” Sen Bob Menendez, D-N J, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said in a statement.

AFGHANISTAN

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward says Kabul colleague nearly pistol-whipped

Clarissa Ward described on Wednesday how a member of her CNN crew was nearly pistol-whipped by a Taliban fighter as they were covering a tumultuous scene outside the airport in Kabul.

“I've covered all sorts of crazy situations,” Ms Ward said in a report that aired on CNN. “This was mayhem. This was nuts.”

UNITED STATES

Biden says troops will stay in Afghanistan till all Americans are evacuated

He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more to plan for the evacuation and withdrawal, which has been marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.

AFGHANISTAN

No democracy, only Sharia law in Afghanistan, says the Taliban

Many issues regarding how the Taliban would run Afghanistan have yet to be finalised, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group’s decision-making, said in an interview. But Afghanistan would not be a democracy, he added. “We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is Sharia law and that is it.”