Afghanistan crisis updates | Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan, agree to continue coordination

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on August 19 over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. They have agreed to continue coordination.

A total of 7,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the start of evacuation operations on August 14 and over 5,200 U.S. troops are in Kabul, the Pentagon said on August 19. Cumulatively, the number of people moved out of Afghanistan is somewhere near 12,000.

Here are the latest developments:

AFGHANISTAN

Young Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane: federation

An Afghan footballer who played for the national youth team fell to his death after trying to cling to a U.S. plane airlifting people out of Taliban-controlled Kabul, a sports federation said Thursday.

The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan, a government institution that worked with sporting groups, confirmed the death of Zaki Anwari in the mayhem that erupted at the airport in the capital this week.

"Anwari, like thousands of Afghan youths, wanted to leave the country but fell off a US plane and died," the group said in a statement posted on Facebook.

INDIA

Tough wait for Indians stranded in Afghanistan

With as many as 450 Indians possibly still stranded inside Afghanistan, the Government of India is coordinating with the United States and other embassies to assist in their return, as transport to the airport as well as flights from Kabul to Delhi are proving to be a challenge. In addition, four days after Taliban militia took control of the capital, there was no formal government in place, making it harder for those who don’t have all the necessary documents, officials said.

INDIA

India working with global partners to bring stranded Indians from Afghanistan: Jaishankar

India is working with international partners, principally the U.S., in bringing stranded Indian nationals back home from strife-torn Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on August 19.

Mr. Jaishankar said this while addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stake-out after chairing the Security Council briefing on the 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’, held under India’s current Presidency of the Council.

AFGHANISTAN

Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE

Afghanistan's president, driven out by the Taliban, is the latest leader on the run to turn up in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE announced late August 18 it had accepted hosting Ashraf Ghani and his family, citing humanitarian grounds.

TURKEY

Erdogan says Turkey is not Europe's ''refugee warehouse''

Faced with a potential new migration wave from Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on European nations on August 19 to shoulder the responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban and warned that his country won't become Europe's “refugee warehouse.”

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Mr. Erdogan also said his government would “if necessary” engage in talks with a government that could be formed by the Taliban ” for the stability and security of this country.”

INTERNATIONAL

U.S. says Kabul evacuees don't need Covid tests

Amid the chaos and confusion at the airport, the U.S. on August 19 said it has taken at least one step to ease requirements for those seeking to leave: COVID-19 tests.

Although Afghanistan had been a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said evacuees are not required to get a negative COVID-19 result to travel.

"A blanket humanitarian waiver has been implemented for COVID-19 testing for all persons the U.S. government is relocating from Afghanistan,” the department said.