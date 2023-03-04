ADVERTISEMENT

Afghan women's activist fights Taliban and self-doubt

March 04, 2023 01:37 am | Updated March 03, 2023 10:31 pm IST - Kabul

Risking retribution from her country's rulers, Ms. Seraj has argued tirelessly against the dramatic spike in restrictions on women's freedoms.

AFP

Afghan women’s activist Mahbouba Seraj poses for a photograph after an interview with AFP in Kabul. | File Photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Mahbouba Seraj is a rare dissenting voice in Afghanistan, but the veteran activist has begun to doubt whether the world is listening when she speaks out against the Taliban government's abuses.

But, facing an international community which she said seems too apathetic to respond, she wonders whether there is any point to her struggle.

"I'm still trying to fight and I still want to find an answer for all of this," the 74-year-old told AFP, her gaze drifting to the window as she looked out at the mountains cradling her Kabul hometown.

"It's not that it's becoming more difficult -- it's becoming worthless. That's the little fight that I have with (myself)," she said, nervously pulling a lapis lazuli ring off and on her finger over and over.

Ms. Seraj has a role both rarified and agonising in Afghanistan, where she returned in 2003 after around a quarter century of self-imposed exile during the Soviet occupation, civil war, and first Taliban regime.

As the niece of former king Amanullah Khan and a high-profile elder stateswoman, she has skirted the Taliban government's clampdown on women activists since the group returned to power in August 2021.

Many have been detained for days or gone into hiding, following a crackdown on protests prompted by the shutdown of girls' education.

Ms. Seraj flies in and out of the country to meet with diplomats, gives impassioned speeches at the U.N., and conducts press interviews without hiding her identity -- so far untroubled.

It is a high-wire balancing act always threatening to crash down.

"Every single day that possibility hangs there," she said. "I don't have any trust in anything, that anything will be absolutely 100 percent safe."

"It depends on whoever does not like me. And one day, the one that does not like me will kill me, most probably."

