ADVERTISEMENT

Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: Taliban Morality Ministry

Updated - November 09, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Kabul

PVPV spokesman Saiful Islam Khyber said the reports were "brainless" and "illogical", in a voice recording confirmed

AFP

Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan. File | Photo Credit: AP

Women in Afghanistan are not forbidden from speaking to each other, the Taliban government's Morality Ministry said on Saturday (November 9, 2024), denying recent media reports of a ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afghan media based outside the country and international outlets have in recent weeks reported a ban on women hearing other women's voices, based on an audio recording of the head of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV), Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, about rules of prayer.

Taliban may give more power to morality police

PVPV spokesman Saiful Islam Khyber said the reports were "brainless" and "illogical", in a voice recording confirmed by AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A woman can talk to another woman, women need to interact with one another in society, women do have their needs," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read: How will the morality law hit Afghan women?

He added, however, that there were exceptions according to Islamic law, such as those described by Hanafi that women should use hand gestures instead of raising their voices to communicate with other women while praying.

Women in Afghanistan are barred from singing or reciting poetry aloud in public, according to a recent "vice and virtue" law detailing sweeping codes of behaviour, including that women's voices should be "concealed" along with their bodies when outside their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's voices have also been banned from television and radio broadcasts in some provinces.

The law codified many rules the Taliban government has imposed based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law since they came to power in 2021, with women bearing the brunt of restrictions the United Nations has called "gender apartheid".

Afghan women cannot pray loudly or recite in front of other women, says Taliban minister

The Taliban authorities have banned education after secondary school for girls and women, also barring them from various jobs as well as parks and other public places.

The Taliban government has said all Afghan citizens' rights are guaranteed under Islamic law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US