 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: Taliban Morality Ministry

PVPV spokesman Saiful Islam Khyber said the reports were "brainless" and "illogical", in a voice recording confirmed

Updated - November 09, 2024 09:52 pm IST - Kabul

AFP
Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan. File

Afghan women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan. File | Photo Credit: AP

Women in Afghanistan are not forbidden from speaking to each other, the Taliban government's Morality Ministry said on Saturday (November 9, 2024), denying recent media reports of a ban.

Afghan media based outside the country and international outlets have in recent weeks reported a ban on women hearing other women's voices, based on an audio recording of the head of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV), Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, about rules of prayer.

Taliban may give more power to morality police

PVPV spokesman Saiful Islam Khyber said the reports were "brainless" and "illogical", in a voice recording confirmed by AFP.

"A woman can talk to another woman, women need to interact with one another in society, women do have their needs," he said.

Also Read: How will the morality law hit Afghan women?

He added, however, that there were exceptions according to Islamic law, such as those described by Hanafi that women should use hand gestures instead of raising their voices to communicate with other women while praying.

Women in Afghanistan are barred from singing or reciting poetry aloud in public, according to a recent "vice and virtue" law detailing sweeping codes of behaviour, including that women's voices should be "concealed" along with their bodies when outside their homes.

Women's voices have also been banned from television and radio broadcasts in some provinces.

The law codified many rules the Taliban government has imposed based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law since they came to power in 2021, with women bearing the brunt of restrictions the United Nations has called "gender apartheid".

Afghan women cannot pray loudly or recite in front of other women, says Taliban minister

The Taliban authorities have banned education after secondary school for girls and women, also barring them from various jobs as well as parks and other public places.

The Taliban government has said all Afghan citizens' rights are guaranteed under Islamic law.

Published - November 09, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.