International

Afghan woman gives birth on U.S. military flight

Medical support personnel help an Afghan mother, whose identity has been digitally obscured at source, with her family off a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military's Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday. It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilise and save the mother's life.” On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft's cargo bay. “The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 5:02:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/afghan-woman-gives-birth-on-us-military-flight/article36043696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY