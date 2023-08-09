HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Afghan Taliban say dozens of Pakistanis involved in recent Islamic State attacks

Tensions between the neighbours have mounted recently over an uptick in suicide attacks in Pakistan

August 09, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Kabul

AFP
A Pakistani police officer stand guard at the site of Sunday’s suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on July 31, 2023. A suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in a former stronghold of militants in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on July 30, 2023

A Pakistani police officer stand guard at the site of Sunday’s suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on July 31, 2023. A suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in a former stronghold of militants in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on July 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

Dozens of Pakistani Islamic State group militants have been killed or captured in Afghanistan in the past year, Kabul's Taliban authorities said on August 9, days after Islamabad blamed Afghans for involvement in suicide attacks on its territory.

Tensions between the neighbours have mounted recently over an uptick in suicide attacks in Pakistan, with Islamabad claiming militants are frequently helped by Afghans.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Wednesday that in the past year, 18 people "eliminated by our forces in Afghanistan" were Pakistani citizens.

"They were Daeshis [members of IS] and they were involved in various bombings and attacks," he said, adding that dozens of others were being held in Afghan prisons.

He was expanding on a statement issued late Tuesday that said Taliban authorities should not be blamed for "the security failure of any country in the region".

"Instead of blaming Pakistan, the government of Afghanistan has strengthened its security measures," it said.

It was the first time the Taliban authorities have publicly blamed Pakistanis for attacks in Afghanistan.

Islamabad says militants carrying out attacks in Pakistan are operating from sanctuaries in Afghanistan and being aided by Afghan citizens.

On Monday, military chief General Syed Asim Munir said the involvement of Afghan nationals "is detrimental to regional peace, stability and deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement", referring to the accord that saw U.S.-led forces leave Afghanistan after a 20-year occupation.

Taliban authorities have consistently pledged not to let Afghan territory be used by foreign militants to stage attacks abroad — a key element of the deal.

Last week, Afghan state media broadcast a speech by the defence minister warning security units that fighting outside Afghanistan was not religiously sanctioned "jihad" but rather war, which had been forbidden by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Related Topics

Afghanistan / Pakistan

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.