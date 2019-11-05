International

Afghan President, Chinese FM discuss dialogue with Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. File

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The dialogue is a separate process from the U.S.-Taliban talks that collapsed in September

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have discussed a planned meeting in Beijing that would include Afghan figures and Taliban representatives.

That meeting, known as ‘intra-Afghan dialogue’, was to take place last month but has been postponed. No new date has been set. The last time it was held was in July in Qatar.

The dialogue is a separate process from the U.S.-Taliban talks that collapsed in September.

Tuesday’s Afghan statement says Mr. Ghani and Mr. Wang underscored the Afghan government and people’s role in the peace process.

Mr. Ghani insists his government must lead any dialogue with the Taliban, though the insurgents refuse to talk to government representatives. The future of his office is also uncertain as Afghanistan awaits the long overdue results of the September presidential elections.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
diplomacy
international relations
China
Afghanistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2019 2:53:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/afghan-president-chinese-fm-discuss-dialogue-with-taliban/article29886993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY