Afghan officials say Taliban attack kills 25 in north

Afghan officials say a Taliban attack against pro-government forces has killed at least 25 in the northern province of Baghlan.
District chief Fazeluddin Muradi says that the insurgents’ attack also wounded at least eight pro-government fighters, during several hours of battle late Friday in the area of Nahrin.
A police official, who was not authorised to speak on the issue, confirmed the high death toll.
Taliban did not immediately claim the attack, but recently the militant group has stepped up its offensive against Afghan security forces.
The U.S. is opening Saturday in Qatar a fresh round of peace talks with the militants to end the country’s long-running civil war.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor