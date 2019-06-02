Afghan officials: 3 bomb blasts in capital, 1 killed

Afghan officials say there have been three explosions in the capital, Kabul, including a sticky bomb attached to a bus carrying university students that killed at least one person.
Ferdus Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, has confirmed that two other blasts were later heard from the same area, but couldn’t provide more details.
He says ten people were also wounded in Sunday’s attack, which took place in western part of the city.
Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the public health ministry, says at least four women are among the wounded from the bus attack and have been taken to hospitals.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul, but both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the capital and have staged attacks in Kabul.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor