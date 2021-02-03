International

Afghan judge shot dead in Jalalabad

An Afghan judge was shot dead in an ambush in the eastern city of Jalalabad Wednesday, the police said, the third court official killed in less than a month.

Judge Hafizullah was attacked as he headed to work in a motor trishaw, said Farid Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar province’s police.

Gulzada Sangar, a doctor at Jalalabad public hospital, said Mr. Hafizullah had multiple bullet wounds. The murder of Hafizullah comes after militants shot dead two women judges working for the Supreme Court in Kabul on January 17.

