Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents are killed

Ghazni

21 July 2020 23:11 IST

Authorities shifted Qamar Gul & her brother to a safer place

An Afghan girl shot dead two Taliban fighters and wounded several more after they dragged her parents from their home and killed them for supporting the government, officials said.

The incident happened last week when insurgents stormed the home of Qamar Gul, a teenager from a village in the central province of Ghor.

The fighters were looking for her father, the village chief, local police head Habiburahman Malekzada said.

Advertising

Advertising

Her father was a government supporter, which is why the Taliban fighters went to his house and dragged him out, Mr. Malekzada said.

When his wife resisted, the Taliban fighters killed the couple outside their home, Mr. Malekzada said.

“Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,” he said. Ms. Gul is aged between 14 and 16, according to different officials.

It is common for many Afghans to not know their precise age.

Several other Taliban fighters later came to attack her house, but villagers and pro-government militiamen expelled them.

Afghan security forces have now taken Ms. Gul and her younger brother to a safer place, said Mohamed Aref Aber, spokesman to the provincial Governor.