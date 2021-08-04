Afghan Foreign Minister speaks to EAM Jaishankar on escalating violence by Taliban

New Delhi

04 August 2021 04:40 IST

“Called Indian FM HE @DrS Jaishankar to discuss convening an emergency U.N. Security Council Session on AFG,” Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar said on Twitter

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar spoke to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on August 3 to explore the possibility of convening an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) to discuss ways to stop the Taliban’s violence and human rights abuses in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said Mr. Atmar talked about the escalating violence by the Taliban and foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan and called for a meeting of the UNSC to discuss the situation.

“U.N. & int’l community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence & atrocities. Appreciate the lead role of India as current UNSC President,” he said.

India holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Mr. Atmar described the Taliban’s attacks in “collusion with foreign fighters and terrorist groups” as a violation of international law and talked about their possible consequences on the region’s stability and security.

It said Mr. Atmar spoke to Mr. Jaishankar on the escalating violence and widespread human rights violations by the Taliban and the foreign terrorist groups.

He proposed that a special UNSC meeting be held with a focus on the immediate cessation of violence in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

The Afghan foreign ministry said Mr. Jaishankar expressed India’s deep concern over the escalation in violence and human rights violations in Afghanistan and called for steps to ensure peace in the country.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1. The U.S. has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly $3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the war-ravaged country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

It has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including those from the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future.