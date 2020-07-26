Afghan forces are re-arresting freed prisoners, says Taliban

26 July 2020 22:56 IST

Govt. denies claims, says militants are trying to sabotage talks

The Taliban accused Afghan security forces on Sunday of re-arresting insurgents who had been released as part of a crucial prisoner swap meant to kick-start peace talks. It said the National Directorate of Security (NDS) had detained an unspecified number of insurgents released under the exchange programme, warning Kabul would “bear responsibility for the consequences”.

“They are incessantly raided, detained and put behind the bar by NDS of the Kabul (administration),” Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter. Javid Faisal, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Security Council, said the claim was “incorrect”. “It is their way of sabotaging the peace efforts and the peace talks that should start,” he said.

The prisoner swap has been a major stumbling block in getting Kabul and the Taliban to start peace talks. Under a deal between the U.S. and the Taliban, the Afghan government is supposed to release 5,000 insurgent prisoners while the Taliban free 1,000 government inmates.

Kabul has released most of the 5,000 but the NDS has said some of the Taliban inmates are returning to the battlefield. Peace talks were originally supposed to begin March 10 but the deadline passed amid political disarray in Kabul and as the prisoner swap stalled. In the months since, violence levels have soared across Afghanistan, with the Taliban carrying out near-daily attacks against security forces.