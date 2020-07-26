Afghan forces are re-arresting freed prisoners, says Taliban

The Taliban accused Afghan security forces on Sunday of re-arresting insurgents who had been released as part of a crucial prisoner swap meant to kick-start peace talks. It said the National Directorate of Security (NDS) had detained an unspecified number of insurgents released under the exchange programme, warning Kabul would “bear responsibility for the consequences”.
A big, bad deal: The Hindu Editorial on US-Taliban agreement | Return to chaos in Afghanistan?
“They are incessantly raided, detained and put behind the bar by NDS of the Kabul (administration),” Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter. Javid Faisal, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Security Council, said the claim was “incorrect”. “It is their way of sabotaging the peace efforts and the peace talks that should start,” he said.
The prisoner swap has been a major stumbling block in getting Kabul and the Taliban to start peace talks. Under a deal between the U.S. and the Taliban, the Afghan government is supposed to release 5,000 insurgent prisoners while the Taliban free 1,000 government inmates.
Also read | Afghan peace and India's elbow room | The Taliban problem: On the Afghan crisis
Kabul has released most of the 5,000 but the NDS has said some of the Taliban inmates are returning to the battlefield. Peace talks were originally supposed to begin March 10 but the deadline passed amid political disarray in Kabul and as the prisoner swap stalled. In the months since, violence levels have soared across Afghanistan, with the Taliban carrying out near-daily attacks against security forces.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath