Afghan envoy pulls out of UNGA debate

27 September 2021 23:03 IST

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented the previous government, had been due to defy the Taliban with a speech but his name was removed from the list of speakers on Monday.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later on Monday, a UN spokesperson said.

A UNGA spokeswoman said Afghanistan’s mission to the UN had not cited a reason for the withdrawal.

