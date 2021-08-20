Afghan crisis | Jaishankar, Blinken agree to continue coordination

Washington

20 August 2021 08:11 IST

The move comes amid evacuation efforts by the U.S. and allied nations

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday, August 19, 2021. over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. Their sudden victory, which comes as the United States withdrew from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continued coordination," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

