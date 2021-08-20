International

Afghan crisis | Jaishankar, Blinken agree to continue coordination

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks on the situation in Afghanistan in Washington, DC, U.S.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday, August 19, 2021. over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. Their sudden victory, which comes as the United States withdrew from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continued coordination," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.


