Afghan civilian casualties down by 13% this year: UN

Afghanistan saw a 13% drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence across the country in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year, according to a UN report released on Monday.

The report credited the drop in casualties in part to the reduction of operations by international forces and also to a decrease in the number of attacks by the Islamic State group.

17 attacks by IS

The UN report said 1,282 people were killed in violence in the first six months of 2020 in Afghanistan and 2,176 were wounded. That represents an overall 13% decrease from the same period in 2019. The report said the U.N. had recorded 17 attacks by IS causing civilians casualties during the first six months of 2020, down from 97 attacks in the same period last year.

The Afghan government said the UN report underscores the government’s own findings that the Taliban are responsible for the vast majority of the civilian casualties. The statement added that the recent increase in Taliban attacks comes despite the insurgents’ commitments under the U.S.-Taliban deal.