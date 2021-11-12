‘Afghan children face acute malnutrition’

Geneva

12 November 2021 22:29 IST

Around 3.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of this year, with 1 million of them at risk of dying as temperatures drop, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday.

Aid agencies have warned of famine as a drought coincides with a failing economy following the withdrawal of Western financial support in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover in August. The health sector has been hit especially hard, with many healthcare workers fleeing due to unpaid salaries.

“It’s an uphill battle as starvation grips the country,” Margaret Harris told journalists. “The world must not and cannot afford to turn its back on Afghanistan.”

