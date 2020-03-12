ADB asks staff at Manila office to work from home after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday said it has asked employees at its Manila headquarter to work from home after a visitor to the bank tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff at the ADB’s headquarters in Manila, Philippines, are temporarily working from home from today following advice that a visitor to the bank has tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19, it said in a release.
The bank’s Manila headquarters facility will be closed from March 12 to undertake cleaning and disinfecting.
The bank’s operations will continue. ADB management will make a decision in coming days on when to reopen the bank premises, it said.
“The safety of staff, visitors to the bank, and their families is of utmost importance to us. We are providing support to staff who interacted with the visitor, said ADB Vice President for Administration and Corporate Management Deborah Stokes.
